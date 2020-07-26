Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

