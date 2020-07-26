Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 136,932 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

HAL stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

