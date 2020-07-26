Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2,708.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $95,999,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

In related news, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,241 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

