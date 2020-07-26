Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 52,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

