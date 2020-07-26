Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

