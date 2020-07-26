Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 296,958 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $1,724,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 978.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 184,969 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,300 shares of company stock worth $2,332,972. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.50, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

