Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

