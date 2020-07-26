SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Watsco stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.52. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $232.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

