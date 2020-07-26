Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.