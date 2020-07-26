Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,441 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

SBUX opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.