CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of CBIZ worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 7.0% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,982,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,386,000 after purchasing an additional 195,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CBIZ by 63.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 486,244 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CBIZ by 30.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 281,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in CBIZ by 40.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,161,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 332,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,753 shares of company stock worth $313,251. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $22.81 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.