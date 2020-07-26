Cwm LLC Purchases 5,429 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

