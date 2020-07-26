Cwm LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $73.90 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

