Cwm LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

