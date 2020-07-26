Cwm LLC Sells 659 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $178.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

