Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

NYSE:HUM opened at $392.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.39 and its 200-day moving average is $360.66. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

