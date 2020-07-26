440 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

