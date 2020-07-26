Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 47.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 79.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

