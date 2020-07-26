Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

