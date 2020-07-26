FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 468,928 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Total by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Total by 40.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Total by 33.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of TOT opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

