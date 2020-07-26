FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.