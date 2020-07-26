FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.36 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

