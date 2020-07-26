FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,326,532 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,326,532 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after buying an additional 936,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,748,000.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.47 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

