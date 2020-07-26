FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.