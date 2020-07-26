Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,587 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.09 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

