Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,166 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

