FDx Advisors Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,169 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 327.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 249,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 190,804 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.