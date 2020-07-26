FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $360,180,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allstate by 109.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.