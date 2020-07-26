New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,574 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of CF Industries worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,054,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $72,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after buying an additional 811,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

CF stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

