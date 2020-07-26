Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,500 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,716.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 1,945,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Evergy stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.