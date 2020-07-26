Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

