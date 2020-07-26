Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,900 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 73.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

NYSE:HII opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

