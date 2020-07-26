Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

