Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.06 Million Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 20.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,488,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,571,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of PTC opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,865. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

