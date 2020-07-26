New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 410 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth about $19,487,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,280,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

