New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.25 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ciena worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $94,030,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $86,193,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.72 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $279,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,100 shares of company stock worth $6,823,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

