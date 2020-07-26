LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of LKQ worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

