Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after buying an additional 5,338,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 2,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after buying an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

