Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $837.25.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,182.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

