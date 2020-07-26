Brookstone Capital Management Buys 894 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

