Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,497 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

