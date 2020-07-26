Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 430,488 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 95.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 430,488 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of UNP opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.