Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,762,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Plexus by 1,340.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 270,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,331,000 after purchasing an additional 233,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $739,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,282.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,007 shares of company stock worth $3,433,963. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

