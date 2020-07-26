BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BEST were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BEST by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BEST by 15,773.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.61. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BEST presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

BEST Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.