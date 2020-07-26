Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 901 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 82,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $10,930,045.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,874,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,589,658.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $37,639.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,233 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $146.04 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

