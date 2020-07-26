SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

