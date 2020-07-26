Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

