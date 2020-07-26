Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 100 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 122.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth $127,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 29.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.3% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD opened at $292.94 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.97.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.