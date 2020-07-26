Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 10,200 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

