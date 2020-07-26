Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.96.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

